SINGAPORE - The war in Ukraine has led to a shift in the world order with the return of nationalism in Europe, those attending a webinar organised by The Straits Times heard on Monday (March 28).

More than 250 people attended the ST Connect Webinar titled War in Ukraine: What's Next which was moderated by Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of SPH Media Trust's English, Malay and Tamil Media Group and ST editor.