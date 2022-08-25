Russian rocket strike kills 15 on Ukraine's independence day

KYIV (REUTERS) - At least 15 people were killed and dozens wounded in a Russian rocket strike on a Ukrainian railway station on Wednesday (Aug 24), President Volodymyr Zelensky said, as his nation marked the anniversary of its independence from Moscow-dominated Soviet rule.

Zelensky had on Tuesday warned of the risk of "repugnant Russian provocations" on Independence Day, which was marked six months exactly since Russian forces first invaded Ukraine, touching off Europe's most devastating conflict since World War II.

In a video address to the UN Security Council, Zelensky said the rockets had hit a train in the town of Chaplyne, some 145km west of Russian-occupied Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

Four carriages were on fire, he said.

In an emotional speech to compatriots earlier in the day, Zelensky said Ukraine was "reborn" when Russia invaded and he vowed it would eventually drive out Russian forces completely.

"A new nation appeared in the world on Feb 24 at four in the morning. It was not born, but reborn. A nation that did not cry, scream, or take fright. One that did not flee. Did not give up. And did not forget," he said, speaking in front of Kyiv's main monument to independence in his trademark combat fatigues,.

After days of warnings that Moscow could use Ukraine's Independence Day to fire more missiles into major urban centres, the second-biggest city Kharkiv was under curfew, following months of frequent bombardment.

Public celebrations of Independence Day on Wednesday were cancelled, but many Ukrainians marked the day by wearing embroidered shirts typical of the national dress.

Air raid sirens blared at least seven times in the capital Kyiv during the day though no attacks transpired.