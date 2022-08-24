Ukraine will fight 'until the end', Zelensky says on Independence Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the media after the summit of the Crimea Platform in Kyiv on Aug 23, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
10 min ago

KYIV (AFP) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (Aug 24) vowed in an Independence Day address that his country would fight Russia's invasion "until the end" and would not be making "any concession or compromise".

"We don't care what army you have, we only care about our land. We will fight for it until the end," Zelensky said in a video address on Wednesday, which also marks six months since the invasion began.

"We have been holding strong for six months. It's tough but we have clenched our fists and we are fighting for our destiny," he said.

"Every new day is a reason not to give up. After such a long journey we do not have the right not to go on to the end," he said.

Referring to Russia, he added: "We will not try to find an understanding with terrorists.

"For us Ukraine is the whole of Ukraine. All 25 regions, without any concession or compromise."

More On This Topic
Western hopes of forging global consensus on the Ukraine conflict have failed
War with Russia is entering a new phase, says Ukraine's foreign minister

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top