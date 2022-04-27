Putin warns of 'lightning response' to outside intervention in Ukraine

A Sarmat ICBM being test-launched by the Russian military at the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
32 min ago

MOSCOW (AFP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Wednesday (April 27) that if any other country intervenes in Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, Russia will launch a quick-fire military response.

Speaking to lawmakers, Mr Putin said that "if anyone sets out to intervene in the current events from the outside and creates unacceptable threats for us that are strategic in nature, they should know that our response... will be lightning-fast".

The Russian leader said the military would not hesitate to use the most modern weaponry.

"We have all the tools for this, that no one else can boast of having. We won't boast about it: We'll use them, if needed. And I want everyone to know that," Mr Putin said.

"We have already taken all the decisions on this."

Mr Putin has frequently touted Russia's development of modern weaponry, including hypersonic missiles and the new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile that was successfully tested earlier this month.

More On This Topic
Russia says it destroyed large batch of Western-supplied arms in Ukraine
US, allies promise heavy arms for Ukraine, shrug off Russian nuclear war warning

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top