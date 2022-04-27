Ukraine accuses Russia of blackmail with plan to halt gas to Poland

KYIV (REUTERS) - Kyiv accused Russia of blackmailing Europe by cutting off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria as the crisis in Ukraine deepened, with tensions surging in nearby Moldova and Moscow warning the West to back off.

Nato member and staunch Kremlin opponent Poland is among the European countries seeking the toughest possible sanctions against Russia for its invasion. Fellow alliance member Bulgaria is almost completely reliant on Russian gas imports.

Poland's state-owned PGNiG said supplies from energy giant Gazprom via Ukraine and Belarus will be cut at 0800CET (2pm Singapore time) on Wednesday (April 27), but Warsaw said it did not need to draw on reserves and its gas storage was 76 per cent full.

"The gas system in Poland is balanced and customers can feel safe," Minister in Charge of Energy Security Piotr Naimski said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on "unfriendly" countries to pay for gas imports in roubles, a move only a few buyers have implemented so far.

Gazprom said it had not suspended supplies to Poland but that Warsaw had to pay for gas from it in line with its new"order of payments." It declined to comment regarding Bulgaria.

Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Russia was "beginning the gas blackmail of Europe".

"Russia is trying to shatter the unity of our allies. Russia is also proving that energy resources are a weapon. That is why the EU needs to be united and impose an embargo on energy resources, depriving the Russians of their energy weapons." Russia's invasion of Ukraine, launched on Feb. 24, has left thousands dead or injured, reduced towns and cities to rubble, and forced more than 5 million people to flee abroad.

Moscow calls its actions a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists.

Ukraine and the West call this a false pretext for an unprovoked war to seize territory in a move that has sparked fears of wider conflict in Europe unseen since World War Two.

Russia's ambassador to the United States has warned Washington to stop sending arms to Ukraine, saying that large Western deliveries of weapons were inflaming the situation and would lead to more losses.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov warned late on Monday that: "Nato, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy. War means war," saying the risks of nuclear conflict should not be underestimated.

US Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said there was no reason for the conflict in Ukraine to escalate to nuclear war. "A nuclear war cannot be won and it shouldn't be fought," he said.

Ukraine also accused Moscow on Tuesday of trying to drag Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria into the conflict after authorities in the Moscow-backed region said they had been targeted by a series of attacks.

Reuters could not independently verify the accounts. The Kremlin, which has troops and peacekeepers in the region, said it was seriously concerned.