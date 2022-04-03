Ukraine claims control over Kyiv region, says direct Putin-Zelensky talks possible

ZAPORIZHZHIA, UKRAINE (REUTERS) - Ukraine said on Saturday (April 2) it had seized back all areas around Kyiv, claiming complete control of the capital region for the first time since Russia launched the invasion.

As Russia's forces regrouped for battles in the east, areas north of Kyiv were littered with destroyed Russian tanks.

Ukraine presidential adviser Okeksiy Arestovych said its troops have retaken more than 30 towns and villages since Russia pulled back from the area this week.

Russia has depicted its drawdown of forces near Kyiv as a goodwill gesture in peace talks, which last convened on Friday.

Ukraine and its allies say Russia was forced to shift its focus to east Ukraine after suffering heavy losses near Kyiv.

Since sending troops on Feb 24 in what it calls a "special operation" to demilitarise its neighbour, Russia has failed to capture a single major city and has instead laid siege to urban areas, uprooting a quarter of Ukraine's population.

Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister, Hanna Malyar, wrote on Facebook that the "whole Kyiv region is liberated from the invader."

There was no immediate Russian comment on the claim, which Reuters could not immediately verify.

Villages surrounding the capital bear scars of five weeks of heavy fighting in which thousands have been killed.

In the village of Nova Basan, among those retaken by Ukrainian forces, the body of a man lay next to the carcass of a car. A woman wept as men brought a coffin to remove the body.

The village showed signs of heavy fighting, with collapsed buildings and the wreckage of tanks and armoured vehicles strewn around. Another dead body, apparently that of a Russian soldier, lay near a destroyed armoured personnel carrier.

Both sides described talks held this week in Istanbul and by video link as "difficult".