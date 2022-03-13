Air strike launched on Ukraine military base near Polish border: Lviv authorities

Members of the Ukrainian military seen in Lviv on March 5, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
LVIV, UKRAINE (REUTERS) - An air strike was launched on a Ukrainian military base Yavoriv in the west of the country near the Polish border, the Lviv regional military administration said on Sunday (March 13).

"The occupiers launched an air strike on the International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security. According to preliminary data, they fired eight missiles," the administration said in a statement.

The centre, less than 25km from the Polish border, did not say whether it had been hit. It said it would release details later.

