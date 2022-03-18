Russia TV protester quits channel, turns down asylum offer from France

PARIS (AFP) - A Russian editor who protested Moscow's military action in Ukraine during a state TV news broadcast said on Thursday (March 17) she is quitting her job but not accepting France's asylum offer, calling herself "a patriot".

Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at Channel One television, barged onto the set of its flagship Vremya (Time) evening news on Monday, holding a poster reading "No War."

She was detained and a Moscow court rapidly fined her 30,000 roubles (S$380). But despite being freed she could face further prosecution, risking years in prison under draconian new laws.

She told France 24 television from Moscow on Thursday that she had "handed in all the documents" for her resignation from Channel One. "It's a legal procedure," she said.

Ovsyannikova, who has two young children, said she had "broken the life of our family with this gesture," with her son in particular showing anxiety.

"But we need to put an end to this fratricidal war so this madness does not turn into nuclear war. I hope when my son is older he will understand why I did this," she said.

French President Emmanuel Macron had offered earlier this week asylum or other forms of consular protection to Ovsyannikova, saying he would bring up her case with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

But Ovsyannikova told Germany's Der Spiegel in an interview published on Thursday that she would not take up his offer and would stay in Russia.

"I don't want to leave our country. I am a patriot, my son is even more so. We don't want to leave in any way, we don't want to go anywhere," she said.