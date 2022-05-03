Russia steps up Ukraine fight as more Mariupol evacuations expected

ZAPORIZHZHIA, UKRAINE (AFP) - Fighting raged in the critical port city of Odessa and across Ukraine's east as fresh evacuations of civilians from war-ravaged Mariupol were expected Tuesday (May 3).

The United States was warning that Moscow was preparing to formally annex regions in the country's east, while the European Union (EU) told member states to brace for a complete breakdown in Russian gas supplies as it prepared a new package sanctions.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meanwhile sparked outrage by alleging Adolf Hitler may have "had Jewish blood", invoking a conspiracy theory in a bid to discredit Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky - who is of Jewish ancestry.

Israel - which has sought to keep a delicate balance between the two sides since Russia's invasion of Ukraine - condemned the remarks and summoned Moscow's ambassador.

Mr Zelensky also slammed Mr Lavrov's remarks as "anti-Semitic", and said they showed Russia had "forgotten all the lessons of World War II".

"It is no coincidence that they are waging a so-called total war to destroy all living things, after which only the burned ruins of entire cities and villages remain," he added.

The war has seen Moscow, after failing to take the capital Kyiv, shift its two-month-old invasion to largely Russian-speaking areas and step up pressure on Odessa, a cultural hub that is a crucial port on the Black Sea.

Odessa's city council said that a Russian strike hit a residential building housing five people.

A 15-year-old boy was killed and a girl was hospitalised, the council said on Telegram.

"What did these children... threaten the Russian state with? And that's how they fight. That's all," Mr Zelensky said in his video address.

Russia's invasion has killed thousands of people and displaced more than 13 million people in a war the scale of which has not been seen in Europe for generations.