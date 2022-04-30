Kharkiv shelled as Russia maintains its offensive

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AFP) - Ukraine's second city Kharkiv was hit by multiple Russian shelling on Saturday (April 30), though President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukrainian forces are achieving "tactical successes" in the region.

Although Ukraine has retained control of Kharkiv, the city has been repeatedly battered by Moscow's forces and still faces daily attacks.

One person was killed and five were injured "as a result of enemy artillery and mortar strikes", the Kharkiv's regional military administration said on Telegram.

"The situation in the Kharkiv region is tough. But our military, our intelligence, have important tactical success," Zelensky said in his latest televised address.

Ukrainian forces said they had recaptured the "strategically important" village of Ruska Lozova, near Kharkiv, and evacuated hundreds of civilians.

Russia confirmed on Friday it carried out an air strike on Kyiv on Thursday during a visit by UN chief Antonio Guterres, the first such attack on the Ukrainian capital in nearly two weeks, and in which a journalist also died.

Russia's defence ministry said it had deployed "high-precision, long-range air-based weapons" that "destroyed the production buildings of the Artyom missile and space enterprise in Kyiv".

Zelensky called for a stronger global response to the strikes, which immediately followed his talks in the city with the UN's secretary general.

"It is unfortunate, but such a deliberate and brutal humiliation of the United Nations by Russia has gone unanswered," he said.

Guterres had also toured Bucha and other Kyiv suburbs where Moscow is alleged to have committed war crimes. Russia denies killing civilians.