LVIV, UKRAINE (REUTERS) - Ukraine and Russia have agreed two 'humanitarian corridors' to evacuate civilians from frontline areas on Sunday (March 27), including allowing people to leave by private car from the southern city of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Separately, Russia struck military targets in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv with high-precision cruise missiles, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday.