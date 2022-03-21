At least 8 killed by shelling in Kyiv's Podil district: Authorities

The site of a shelling of a shopping center in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 21, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
47 min ago

KYIV (REUTERS) - Shelling hit residential houses and a shopping district in Kyiv's Podil district late on Sunday (March 20), killing at least eight people, according to Ukraine's Prosecutor-General.

"According to the information we have at the moment, several homes and one of the shopping centres (were hit)," city mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel.

He said rescue teams were putting out a large fire at the shopping centre, while other details were still to be confirmed.

The Kyiv department of the state emergency service said four people had been killed.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the reports on the ground.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands of people, displaced more than three million and raised fears of a wider confrontation between Russia and the United States.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the "special military operation", which started on Feb 24, is aimed at disarming Ukraine and rooting out dangerous nationalists.

More On This Topic
Children's hospital in Kyiv faces 'terrible' trauma of war
Ukraine says situation in Mariupol ‘very difficult’, evacuation efforts blocked

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top