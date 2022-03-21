At least 8 killed by shelling in Kyiv's Podil district: Authorities

KYIV (REUTERS) - Shelling hit residential houses and a shopping district in Kyiv's Podil district late on Sunday (March 20), killing at least eight people, according to Ukraine's Prosecutor-General.

"According to the information we have at the moment, several homes and one of the shopping centres (were hit)," city mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel.

He said rescue teams were putting out a large fire at the shopping centre, while other details were still to be confirmed.

The Kyiv department of the state emergency service said four people had been killed.