Queen Elizabeth pays moving tribute to late husband Prince Philip in Christmas message

LONDON (AFP) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II paid a touching tribute to her late husband Prince Philip in her Christmas Day message as she marked the holiday with a family gathering.

In the unusually personal message broadcast at 1500 GMT (11pm Singapore time), the 95-year-old monarch said that she and her family were missing the Duke of Edinburgh, who died at 99 in April.

Wearing a red dress and pearls, the Queen spoke while sitting at a table with a single photograph of her with Philip, taken in 2007 for their 60th (diamond) wedding anniversary.

"Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year especially I understand why," said the Queen, who was married for 73 years.

Symbolically, her outfit includes a sapphire brooch she wore on her honeymoon and at their diamond wedding anniversary.

Buckingham Palace this week announced a memorial service would be held for Philip at Westminster Abbey in the spring, after only 30 people could attend his funeral due to social distancing rules and the Queen sat alone in a pew.

The Queen reminisced fondly about the prince, saying his "sense of service, intellectual curiosity and capacity to squeeze fun out of any situation were all irrepressible".

"That mischievous inquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him," she added.

The royal family will be celebrating Christmas with "one familiar laugh missing this year," she said. But "as much as I and my family miss him, I know he would want us to enjoy Christmas."

She also acknowledged the impact of the virus, saying that this year "Covid again means we can't celebrate quite as we would have wished".

The Queen cancelled her usual trip to her Sandringham estate in eastern England as a precautionary measure, instead staying at Windsor Castle west of London.

She also decided against attending the traditional Christmas Morning service at the castle's St George's Chapel, though the rest of the family were present.