Prince Harry and Meghan share first photo of six-month-old daughter

LOS ANGELES - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have shared the first photo of their daughter Lilibet Diana on their family Christmas card, with their two-year-old son Archie Harrison also making a rare public appearance.

The couple's six-month-old daughter is named after Queen Elizabeth II and Harry's mother Princess Diana, who died in 1997 at the age of 36.

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world," the couple wrote on the card which was released on Thursday (Dec 23).

"Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organisations that honour and protect families from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave."

Several organisations were listed on the card, including charity organisation Team Rubicon, which shared the card on its Instagram page.

"We're grateful to Archewell Foundation and Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for their support of our efforts to welcome Afghan families into communities across the country," Team Rubicon wrote.

"We are honoured to be amongst the organisations featured in their family’s holiday card this year."

The photo was taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at the couple's home in Santa Barbara in the United States this summer. He also shared it on his Instagram page.

"This is one of those rare and special projects, that one is fortunate enough to be a part of," he wrote.

"To be able to continue the story of this family whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children, has been a delightful honour."