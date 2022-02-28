Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on high alert; US calls move 'unacceptable'

Stakes rose rapidly on Sunday (Feb 27) in Europe's biggest conflict since World War II after President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear forces on high alert, an act that the United States termed an unacceptable escalation.

Mr Putin's decision came hours after Germany announced a historic shift in its defence policy to send arms to Ukraine in its fight against Russia and as Western nations put a squeeze on Moscow by booting some Russian banks from the Swift messaging system, used to facilitate transactions by banks and other financial institutions around the world.

Speaking alongside his defence minister and military chief, Mr Putin cited aggressive statements by leaders of US-led military alliance Nato and economic sanctions, as he ordered Russia's deterrence forces - a reference to its nuclear forces - on high alert.

"As you can see, not only do Western countries take unfriendly measures against our country in the economic dimension - I mean the illegal sanctions that everyone knows about very well - but also the top officials of leading Nato countries allow themselves to make aggressive statements with regard to our country," he said on national television.

He had made a reference to Russia's nuclear weapons, the largest stockpile in the world, in a speech on Thursday when he announced a "special military operation" against Ukraine, with a warning that any interference would result in consequences "you have never seen in your history".

While Mr Putin's order does not mean he is ordering Russia to prepare for a nuclear strike, it raised concern.

In a snap response, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in TV interview: "President Putin is continuing to escalate this war in a manner that is totally unacceptable and we have to continue to stem his actions in the strongest possible way".

Nato's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg described Mr Putin's statement as dangerous rhetoric.

The military alliance has beefed up forces on its eastern flank but so far, it has ruled out deploying troops to fight Russia.

On the fourth day of the invasion, Ukraine held its ground in the face of intensified combat operations and aerial bombardment of its capital Kyiv and many other cities. Russian forces entered the second-largest city of Kharkiv and blew up a gas pipeline, sparking huge explosions. The city's leaders later said Ukrainian fighters had repulsed the attack.

Authorities warned that Russia would continue to cause "man-made disasters" by assaulting chemical plants and critical infrastructure and asked residents to close their windows and take other safety precautions.

US officials said that most of the more than 150,000 Russian troops which had been stationed around Ukraine were now engaged in battle.

While asking citizens to keep fighting, President Volodymyr Zelensky also said he would hold talks without preconditions with Russia at its border with Belarus after he received assurances that "all planes, helicopters and missiles stationed on Belarus territory will remain on the ground during the travel, negotiations and return of the Ukrainian delegation".