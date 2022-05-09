Putin, at Soviet Victory Day parade, says 'West was preparing to invade our land'

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday (May 9) that Russia's intervention in Ukraine had been necessary because the West was "preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea".

Moscow was facing an "absolutely unacceptable threat" in Kyiv, he said at the annual parade on Moscow's Red Square marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Putin condemned what he called external threats to weaken and split Russia, and repeated familiar arguments he had used to justify its invasion of Ukraine - that Nato was creating threats right next to its borders.

Putin said Russian forces are defending the "motherland" in Ukraine and continuing the battle against Nazism, but that it was important “to do everything so that the horror of a global war does not happen again”.

Putin also directly addressed soldiers fighting in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine which Russia has pledged to “liberate” from Kyiv.

“Defending the Motherland when its fate is being decided has always been sacred,” he said. “Today you are fighting for our people in Donbas, for the security of Russia, our homeland.”

He promised to help the families of soldiers who have died or were wounded in the ongoing operation in Ukraine.

“The death of every soldier and officer is painful for us,” he told troops and volunteers massed on Red Square. “The state will do everything to take care of these families.”

He finished his speech with a rallying cry to the assembled soldiers: “For Russia, For Victory, Hurrah!”

Putin's 11-minute speech, on day 75 of the invasion, was largely notable for what he did not say.

He did not mention Ukraine by name, gave no assessment of progress in the war and offered no indication of how long it might continue. There was no mention of the bloody battle for Mariupol, where Ukrainian defenders holed up in the ruins of the Azovstal steel works are still defying Russia’s assault.

Putin has repeatedly likened the war – which he casts as a battle against dangerous “Nazi"-inspired nationalists in Ukraine - to the challenge the Soviet Union faced when Adolf Hitler invaded in 1941.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has said it is Russia that is staging a “bloody re-enactment of Nazism” in Ukraine.