US Democrats propose $55b more funding for Ukraine as Biden signs Bill to speed weapons delivery

WASHINGTON (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - US congressional Democrats agreed on a proposal to provide US$39.8 billion ($55.37 billion) in additional aid for Ukraine, two sources familiar with the proposal said on Monday (May 9), exceeding President Joe Biden's request last month for US$33 billion.

The House of Representatives could vote on the plan as soon as Tuesday, the sources said.

A proposal for additional Covid-19-related funding, which some Democrats had wanted to combine with the emergency Ukraine funding bill, will now be considered separately, the sources said.

Biden on April 28 asked Congress for US$33 billion to support Ukraine, including more than US$20 billion in military assistance. That proposal was a dramatic escalation of US funding for the Kyiv government's war with Russia.

The new proposal includes an additional US$3.4 billion for military aid and US$3.4 billion in humanitarian aid, the sources said.

On Monday, Biden signed into law a measure designed to make it easier for the US to send weapons and supplies to Ukraine as the country continues to fight off a Russian invasion that began in February.

"Every day Ukrainians pay with their lives," Biden said of Russia's continuing attacks, adding that the legislation would be another tool to aid the government in Kyiv.

The measure, which borrows its name from a law that ended the US policy of neutrality ahead of World War II and stepped up support to the UK and other allies, cuts some red tape but does not include additional funding.