Russian pullback from Kyiv is likely to be limited and tactical: Experts

EUROPE (BLOOMBERG) - Russia's offer to "fundamentally cut back" its military operations in northern Ukraine sparked optimism around the potential for a peace deal Tuesday (March 29), easing oil prices and boosting equity markets. Yet there's strong reason for caution.

Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky presented the decision to draw back from the capital, Kyiv, and the northern city of Chernihiv as de-escalatory, but it is likely also to be tactical.

Not only has Ukraine's military been inflicting losses and taking back some territory around Kyiv in any case, but Russian commanders had already said they planned to re-concentrate their forces in the east, where they have made greater progress with the city of Mariupol in the final stages of a brutal siege.

De-escalation does not mean a cease-fire or complete withdrawal of troops from around the capital, said one person close to the Kremlin.

And Russia is still setting out demands for sweeping concessions that Ukraine is unlikely to agree to.

"It's perplexing to some extent to see that markets are reacting as strongly as they are," Mr Alexander Rodnyansky, an adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, told Bloomberg TV after Russian and Ukrainian negotiators met Tuesday in Istanbul, Turkey.

"The only thing that will bring them really to the negotiating table is the success of Ukraine on the battlefield and further economic pressure, in terms of sanctions," he said.

That scepticism was shared by the US as well as some military analysts watching one of Europe's largest security crises since 1945.

"I think there was very serious misunderstanding of what both sides said in Istanbul after the talks," said Mr Evgeny Minchenko, a Moscow-based political consultant.

"So far I just heard is that there will be less action near Kyiv and Chernihiv, because the Russian army is concentrating its resources against the Ukrainian army in Donbas."

Two people close to the Kremlin, both of whom asked not to be identified, set out scenarios that did not involve Russia moving preemptively to defuse the conflict.

That's even as it has suffered setbacks in the north of Ukraine in particular, with troops bogged down for weeks in long convoys outside Kyiv and Ukraine having success in destroying both Russian tanks and aircraft.

Ukraine's defence ministry had recently reported the withdrawal of troops with Russia's 106th paratroops division and 35th combined arms army from near Kyiv to Belarus, assuming they were being replenished.