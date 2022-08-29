Liz Truss tipped to prevail as UK leadership race nears end

LONDON (AFP) - The race to become Britain's next prime minister is in its final week, with Ms Liz Truss appeared poised to secure the top job, along with daunting challenges.

Foreign Secretary Ms Truss, 47, has consistently outrun 42-year-old former finance minister Rishi Sunak by wide margins in polls of Conservative party members who will decide the contest, which started in early July.

An estimated 200,000 Tory grassroots have been able to vote since earlier this month for their preferred candidate, before postal and online ballots close on Friday (Sept 2).

The winner will be announced next Monday and replaces outgoing leader Boris Johnson in Downing Street the following day - only to face immediate crises over the spiralling cost of living.

The unenviable job of leading Britain through its highest inflation in 40 years and warnings of an imminent recession arose after Mr Johnson announced in early July that he would be standing down.

It followed months of scandals that eventually triggered Mr Sunak and dozens of other ministers to resign from government, forcing his departure.

However, some ministers and MPs - including Ms Truss - remained loyal to the end, arguing Mr Johnson deserved more time to turn around his controversy-tarred three-year tenure.

Nearly 10,000 Tory members are reportedly so angry at his enforced resignation they are pushing the ruling party to allow a vote over whether to accept it.

The Tory hierarchy is resisting the move while Downing Street has distanced itself from the campaign, insisting Mr Johnson will back the winner of the leadership fight.

Whoever that is may struggle to reunite the Conservatives, with the splits worsened by the bitter battle between Ms Truss and Mr Sunak.

Backlash

Eight Conservative MPs initially qualified to run in the race, before the party's MPs whittled that number down in five ballots.

Mr Sunak was the early frontrunner, topping all those votes of Conservative MPs while Ms Truss repeatedly finished third.

She scraped into the final pairing on July 20 by just eight votes.