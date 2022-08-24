Cost of living crisis dominates UK leadership campaign

LONDON (AFP) - With double-digit inflation and an economy teetering on the brink of recession, the cost-of-living crisis has dominated the race for Downing Street.

But the two candidates vying to succeed Mr Boris Johnson as Conservative party leader and British prime minister have differing approaches to the problem.

Cost of living

British inflation is currently at 10.1 per cent - the highest level in 40 years - with predictions that it could climb to 13 per cent in October.

Analysts at Citibank believe it could even surge beyond 18 per cent next year on the back of soaring energy costs.

A new energy price cap is due to be announced on Friday, as some experts predict certain households could soon be paying an eye-watering £6,000 (S$9,900) a year for gas and electricity.

A University of York study suggested that more than half of British households or 15 million people will be unable to keep their homes heated properly by January next year.

Leadership frontrunner Liz Truss has promised tax cuts and reversing increases in National Insurance contributions that fund the public health service and welfare payments.

She is also proposing to axe taxes on fuel which pay for the transition to cleaner energy and rejected "sticking plaster" solutions to the cost-of-living crisis such as direct government aid.

Supporters of the current foreign secretary say she is planning an emergency budget within weeks if she wins the internal party vote.

Her opponent, Mr Rishi Sunak, believes cutting taxes will not have any effect on low-income households as they do not earn enough to pay them anyway.

The former finance minister - privately wealthy through his career in business and by marriage - favours direct help for low-income families more likely to be affected by the rise in prices.

He has called promises of tax cuts during an economic slump and skyrocketing inflation a "fairy tale".

Instead, he has proposed a cut in sales tax (VAT) on energy bills and to lower taxes on commercial properties (business rates).