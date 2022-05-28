Little progress on Nato concerns in Turkey's talks with Sweden, Finland

ANKARA (REUTERS) - Talks between Turkish officials and delegations from Sweden and Finland have made little headway overcoming Ankara's objections to their Nato membership bids, and it is not clear when further discussions will take place, according to two sources.

Swedish and Finnish diplomats met in Turkey on Wednesday in an attempt to appease the Nato member and reach a deal that would allow for a historic enlargement of the Western alliance in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The two Nordic states formally applied to join Nato last week to boost their security. All 30 Nato members must approve enlargement plans.

Turkey challenged their bid to join on the grounds that they harbour people linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group and others it deems terrorists, and because they halted arms exports to Ankara in 2019.

"It is not an easy process," a senior Turkish official told Reuters on Friday, adding that Sweden and Finland must take"difficult" steps to win Ankara's support.

"Further negotiations will continue. But a date doesn't seem very close."

A separate person close to the situation said the talks made no clear progress and ended with no timeline to continue, raising the prospect that Turkey may still oppose the membership bids when Nato holds a summit on June 29-30 in Madrid.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday that Turkey expects Sweden and Finland to take concrete action and halt such support before it lifts its objections.

Following a meeting in Washington with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said it was very important some results be achieved before the Madrid summit.

"We had good negotiations there, long negotiations, agreed to continue those talks, and of course we rely on Nato's open door policy, which is also supported by Turkey. And we think that these problems can be solved," he said of the talks in Turkey.

The Swedish foreign ministry did not immediately reply to requests for comment on Friday.

The two countries have said they condemn terrorism and welcomed the possibility of coordinating with Ankara.