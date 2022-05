LONDON - The Foreign Minister of Luxembourg, one of Europe’s smallest nations, has publicly accused Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of behaving like a hawker after he repeated his threats to veto the Sweden and Finland's bid to join the Nato military alliance.

"We know how bazaars work in Turkey," Mr Jean Asselborn told the German media. "And sometimes the mentality, especially Erdogan's, is shaped by this."