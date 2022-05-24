US says it is confident Finland, Sweden can resolve Turkish concerns over joining Nato

OSLO (REUTERS) - The United States is confident that Finland and Sweden will be able to resolve Turkish concerns about their seeking membership in Nato, Deputy US Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said on Tuesday (May 24).

"(We are) confident that Finland and Sweden will be able to resolve those (concerns) with the Turks directly," Hicks said while speaking alongside her Norwegian counterpart in Oslo.

Ankara surprised its Nato allies earlier this month by objecting to the two Nordic countries' accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Turkey says Sweden and Finland harbour people linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group and followers of Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt.

All 30 Nato states must give their approval before a new member can be admitted and thus benefit from the collective-security guarantee.

On Saturday, the leaders of Turkey, Sweden and Finland held talks to discuss Ankara's concerns.

Both Nordic nations will send delegations to Ankara on Wednesday (May 25) to try to resolve Turkish opposition, Finland’s foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on Tuesday.

“We are sending our delegations to visit Ankara, actually both Sweden and Finland. This will happen tomorrow so the dialogue is continuing,” Haavisto said during a panel discussion during the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos.

Sweden and Finland will also attend the Nato summit in Madrid next month, Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday in Davos.

Finland and Sweden said they have been spurred into joining Nato by Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine, reversing generations of military non-alignment to bring about the biggest shakeup in European security in decades.

The Nato summit will be held on June 28-30.