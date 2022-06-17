Last campaign push ahead of poll test for France's Macron

PARIS (AFP) - French opposition forces and allies of centrist President Emmanuel Macron were on Friday (June 17) to make a final push for votes ahead of the last round of tense parliamentary elections, where the French leader risks losing his overall majority in the face of a challenge from a resurgent left.

Losing a majority in the 577-seat National Assembly lower house in Sunday's vote could be a heavy blow to Mr Macron's reform agenda, just two months after he prevailed against far-right leader Marine Le Pen in presidential elections.

Friday is the last day of legal campaigning, with all political activity banned from midnight and Saturday a day of calm before voting gets underway on Sunday.

Mr Macron has endured a tricky start to his second term - against a background of rising prices and Russia's invasion of Ukraine - while the French left has finally united its disparate forces into a coalition spanning Greens, Communists, hard-left and Socialists.

He returns to the domestic political fray on Friday after three days out of France for a trip that concluded with a visit to Ukraine and also included stops in Romania and Moldova.

"We must be strong, for ourselves and to spread our values to be credible abroad and take exceptional decisions in these exceptional times that we are experiencing," Mr Macron, who has urged France to give him a clear majority, told TF1 TV in an interview late Thursday in Kyiv.

The first round of the parliamentary vote on June 12 painted an inconclusive picture, with Macron's centrist Ensemble (Together) coalition and the left-wing Nupes alliance led by hard-leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon neck-and-neck on around 26 per cent of the popular vote each.

Just five MPs - four from Nupes and one from Together - were elected outright in the first round, leaving all to play for in Sunday's run-off voting.

Polls project a range of either a slim majority for Together or falling short by several dozen seats of the 289 MPs needed for an overall majority.

The nightmare outcome for Mr Macron - seen as unlikely but not totally excluded - would be a majority for Nupes that would see Mr Melenchon become prime minister in an uncomfortable "cohabitation".

'Mobilise supporters'

Mr Martin Quencez, research fellow at the German Marshall Fund, said it would be crucial for Mr Macron to mobilise right-wing voters.

"If you compare the first round of presidential elections to the first round of the parliamentary elections, you find that Macron has lost about four million voters," he said.

"He needs to mobilise these people who can support his programme and what his party represents."

Turnout was just 47.5 per cent in the first round and the chances of the left coalition may depend on how much they can bring out disenchanted young and working-class voters.