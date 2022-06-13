News analysis

France's President Macron suffers blow in first round of parliamentary elections

Global Affairs Correspondent
French President Emmanuel Macron may fall short of gaining the 289 seats required for an overall majority. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
27 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON - French President Emmanuel Macron risks losing his overall parliamentary majority after his party performed poorly in the first round of the country's legislative elections.

With most of the votes in Sunday's (June 12) ballots counted, the New Popular Ecological and Social Union, a coalition of left-wing parties that campaigned under the French acronym of Nupes, secured 26.1 per cent of the votes, marginally ahead of President Macron's Ensemble, or "Together", ruling coalition that attracted 25.8 per cent of the ballots.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top