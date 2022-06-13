France's President Macron suffers blow in first round of parliamentary elections

LONDON - French President Emmanuel Macron risks losing his overall parliamentary majority after his party performed poorly in the first round of the country's legislative elections.

With most of the votes in Sunday's (June 12) ballots counted, the New Popular Ecological and Social Union, a coalition of left-wing parties that campaigned under the French acronym of Nupes, secured 26.1 per cent of the votes, marginally ahead of President Macron's Ensemble, or "Together", ruling coalition that attracted 25.8 per cent of the ballots.