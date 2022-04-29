Russian strikes hit Kyiv as UN chief visits

KYIV, UKRAINE (AFP) - Russian strikes slammed into central Kyiv on Thursday (April 28) as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was visiting, wounding three in the first such attack on the capital since mid-April, the mayor said.

AFP correspondents saw a building in flames and black smoke pouring into the air with a heavy presence of police and rescuers in the area, a residential neighbourhood on the western side of the city.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said there had been “two hits in the Shevchenkovsky district”, with one hitting “the lower floors of a residential building”.

He said three people had been taken to hospital but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

A close aide to the UN chief sent a message to journalists confirming they were safe.

The move prompted a furious response from Ukraine’s government, with foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba denouncing it as a “heinous act of barbarism” which demonstrated Russia’s “attitude towards Ukraine, Europe and the world”.

Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov also lashed out, writing on Twitter: “This is an attack on the security of the Secretary General and on world security!”

The strikes came just two days after Guterres held talks in Moscow with Vladimir Putin, with the Russian leader telling him he remained hopeful that negotiations could end the conflict.

The irony of the timing was not lost on Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior Zelensky aide.

“Missile strikes in the downtown of Kyiv during the official visit of @antonioguterres. The day before he was sitting at a long table in the Kremlin, and today explosions are above his head,” he tweeted.