'Very worried': Tensions high on Transnistria border after attacks

VARNITA, Moldova (AFP) - Like many people near the border between Moldova and its breakaway region of Transnistria, Victoria is worried.

A string of attacks this week in Transnistria - a Moscow-backed separatist region of Moldova - have sparked fears that Moldova could be dragged into conflict following Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

No one has claimed the attacks, but tensions are mounting.

"I'm pregnant and very worried," said Victoria, a 36-year-old medical assistant, glancing at her belly.

She lives on the Moldovan side of the border, but crosses into Transnistria every day for work.

"I don't know what to do, I've never lived through a situation like this," she told AFP at the Varnita border post.

"If things change we will leave, obviously," she said as her 12-year-old daughter looked on from the back seat of her car.

Galina Turcanu, who owns a small family business that operates on both sides of the border, also says nerves are on edge.

"I'm concerned, we're all concerned," the 46-year-old Moldovan told AFP.

But she's staying put - for now - like many in the area.

"We have our parents and our whole family here," she said.

"We will stay and see which way the wind is blowing."

On Monday (April 25), Transnistria's interior ministry said government buildings in the capital Tiraspol were hit by what appeared to be a grenade-launcher attack.