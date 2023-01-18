Key suspect in EU graft scandal cuts deal with prosecutors

BRUSSELS - A key suspect in a spreading European Union graft scandal, former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri, has cut a deal to divulge information about countries involved and bribes made, Belgian prosecutors said on Tuesday.

In return, he would get a “limited sentence” including imprisonment, a fine and confiscation of one million euros (S$1.4 million) in assets, the prosecutors said.

The development was a dramatic turn in the corruption scandal in which prosecutors suspect that Qatar and Morocco funnelled bribes through Panzeri and other figures to influence decisions in the European Parliament.

Qatar has denied any wrongdoing and Morocco has accused the media of making unjustified “attacks”.

The allegations have roiled the parliament and sparked unease in other EU institutions, with concerns voiced that their public credibility could be shaken.

Panzeri is one of four suspects held in Belgium following police raids on addresses in December that turned up 1.5 million euros in cash.

The searches were conducted in the homes and offices of MEPs, former MEPs, parliamentary aides, and the heads of NGOs that dealt with the parliament.

The other three suspects are: Greek MEP Eva Kaili, stripped of her position as one of the parliament’s 14 vice-presidents after her arrest; her Italian boyfriend Francesco Giorgi, a parliamentary aide; and Niccolo Figa-Talamanca, the Italian head of an NGO.

All four are being held on charges of “criminal organisation, corruption and money laundering”.

Panzeri, 67, headed another NGO suspected of receiving money from certain countries to pay serving MEPs to sway parliamentary decisions on issues important to those countries.

Belgian media said Panzeri was put under surveillance by Belgian intelligence services for at least a month before his arrest.

The reports said he received money from Morocco to promote its interests in the parliament.

Italy has arrested Panzeri’s wife and daughter under a warrant issued by Belgium and authorised their extraditions. But his wife is challenging the court order, and his daughter is expected to follow suit, according to Italian media.