Eastern Europe embraces Ukraine refugees into their workforce

SOFIA (AFP) - Eastern European countries are embracing the millions of Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion as a potential workforce but analysts warn it will be challenging to integrate them all.

Some 2.5 million people have already fled Ukraine, according to the United Nations, which calls it Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

More than half are now in Poland but tens of thousands are also staying in Moldova and Bulgaria, which have some of the fastest shrinking populations.

"Those who are now arriving in the territory of the European Union are well-qualified and meet the demand for labour," said Dr Sieglinde Rosenberger of the University of Vienna, though she warned the welcoming attitude could change.

Other experts asked how eastern European countries, which have a lower gross domestic product than their western counterparts, can handle a huge influx.

Acutely aware of the burden, some countries have already called for more assistance.

'Intelligent, educated'

In a letter to the government, the association of Bulgarian employers' organisations said they could employ up to 200,000 Ukrainians.

They said those who were of Bulgarian origin and able to speak the language would be particularly welcome.

Meanwhile, IT, textile, construction and tourism sector representatives also said they were keen to hire tens of thousands of people.

Bulgaria's population has dwindled from almost nine million at the fall of communism to 6.5 million now, owing in part to emigration.

The welcome comes from the highest levels.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov described Ukrainian refugees as "intelligent, educated... highly qualified".

"These are people who are Europeans, so we and all other countries are ready to accept them," he said.

Some 20,000 Ukrainians are currently in Bulgaria - the EU's poorest member - though their numbers are expected to rise if Russia seizes Odessa on the Black Sea.

Hungary - which touts its restrictive migration policy but also struggles with a labour shortage - has also welcomed Ukrainians.

"We are able to spot the difference: who is a migrant, they are coming from the South... and who is a refugee," nationalist premier Viktor Orban said.

"Refugees can get all the help," he said last week.

Whether Ukrainians will stay is another question as many arriving move on to elsewhere in Europe where they may have relatives or better prospects.