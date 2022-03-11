Eastern Europe's aid effort under strain as Ukraine refugees keep arriving

MEDYKA, POLAND/PRAGUE (REUTERS) - Eastern Europe's volunteer-driven aid effort to help Ukrainians was showing signs of strains of Friday (March 11), with some cities running out of accommodation as the number of refugees passed 2.5 million and fierce fighting continued unabated.

Relief work in frontline states - Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary and Moldova - has mainly been shouldered by ordinary citizens volunteering to drive, cook or house refugees, with the help of non-governmental organisations and local authorities.

But with the war now in its third week and the number of refugees continuing to swell, it is becoming increasingly difficult to provide sufficient help.

In Krakow, Poland's second-largest city, one NGO described the situation at the city's train station as "tragic".

"There is nowhere to direct the refugees. They are stressed and confused, all kinds of help is needed, and above all, premises," tweeted Fundacja Brata Alberta, an NGO that in normal times helps individuals with mental disabilities.

"We call many places, but the only answer is: there are no more beds. Government intervention necessary!"

In Hrubieszow, a Polish town on the Ukrainian border, Mayor Marta Majewska said she had spent all the town's crisis reserve of 100,000 zlotys (S$31,300), as well as 170,000 zlotys from the local province, to run a refugee reception centre.

"I am most worried about electricity bills," she told Radio Zet. "The city cannot bear it at all."

Filling up fast

In Warsaw, the biggest temporary reception centre was about 70 per cent full by Thursday. Refugees now make up 10 per cent of the Polish capital's population, Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski said.

In Przemysl, near Poland's busiest border crossing that has become a transit hub for refugees, Vice-Mayor Boguslaw Swiezy said he was seeing a decline in the number of volunteers, some of whom are students, others people taking time off work.

The Polish government proposed a law this week allowing people who house refugees to claim 8.3 euros (S$12.43) per day per person.

It is also preparing a 1.6 billion euro fund to help refugees, and has mobilised police, firefighters and other services to distribute aid.