Ukrainian refugees flood Poland where warm soup and solidarity await

PODKOWA LESNA, Pologne (AFP) - Ms Yelena Kleban's life was turned upside down in a matter of minutes when Russian bombs fell near her hometown of Lviv, but the Ukrainian refugee says the welcome she has received in Poland is beyond her expectations.

"We have everything, really everything, even too much stuff," Ms Kleban exclaimed sitting amid boxes of food in the kitchen of a villa in Podkowa Lesna, a leafy suburb of the Polish capital Warsaw.

"The people here are amazing, so generous, we didn't expect so much sympathy," she added.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have travelled by car, taxi, bus, train and even foot to make the 70-km journey from Lviv to the Polish border town of Medyka.

"We really didn't expect Lviv to be attacked on the first day of the war," the 35-year-old Kleban told AFP.

"But Putin hates Lviv, the spiritual heart of Ukraine," she says of Ukraine's westernmost large city with a population of 721,000, and the closest to the eastern frontier of the European Union and Nato.

When the first Russian bombs fell, there was no room for hesitation: "We had to save the children," she said, adding that the "men stayed behind to fight or dig trenches."

With her younger sister, sister-in-law, their seven children, and their grandmother, Yelena hurriedly gathered a few belongings and headed for Poland.

They are exhausted but safe, having spent their first night on mattresses on the ground floor of a 1920s house, as the guests of a Polish family.

Overall, more than half a million people have fled Ukraine since its Soviet-era master Moscow launched a full-scale invasion on Feb 24. More than half of them have fled into neighbouring EU and Nato member Poland, the United Nations said on Monday (Feb 28).

Another 250,000 were waiting in massive queues at more than half a dozen crossing points to enter Poland, according to Polish media reports.

Ukrainian refugees have also fled to other bordering states including Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, which as members of both the EU and Nato offer safe havens ostensibly beyond Moscow's reach.

During the Cold War, all the frontline states now welcoming Ukrainians had been ruled by communists within the Soviet sphere of influence, often begrudgingly.

The EU on Monday poured cold water on a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for "immediate" membership to the bloc for his country as Kyiv battled the Russian invasion.

Yet the welcome Yelena has received in Poland was just one example of the great outpouring of solidarity Poles and other EU citizens in the region are showing their Ukrainian neighbours.