Croatia PM urges closer Nato cooperation after military drone crash

ZAGREB (AFP) - Croatia's prime minister on Saturday (March 12) urged closer cooperation within Nato after a military drone, which he said had been launched from Ukraine, crashed in Zagreb.

The Soviet-era Tu-141 reconnaissance drone crashed in the Croatian capital late Thursday, damaging around 40 parked vehicles, but no one was injured.

It entered Croatia's airspace from Hungary, having flown in from Romania, officials said earlier.

All three countries are Nato members.

"According to what we know now it was obviously launched on Ukraine's territory", Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic told reporters on Saturday.

"We don't know in whose possession it was," he said, adding that both Ukraine and Russia had said it was not theirs.

Plenkovic, speaking at the site of the incident, said he had sent a letter to his European Union counterparts and Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg over the incident.

"Whether it was accidental, a mistake or intentional, we do not know at this moment." The incident "points to the need for closer cooperation within Nato", he said.

The drone had flown undisturbed over the alliance's three member states, he said, adding: "We cannot tolerate such a situation any more.

"It was a very clear threat that requires a reaction."

According to officials, the drone flew over Hungary and Croatia before crashing.

Local security experts immediately labelled the incident a Nato failure. President Zoran Milanovic said on Friday: "It's a matter of Nato joint command."