Russia-made military drone crashes in capital of Nato member Croatia

ZAGREB (AFP) - A Russian-made military drone crashed in the Croatian capital Zagreb and damaged several vehicles but no one was injured, officials said on Friday (March 11).

"A military drone produced by Russia, according to our information, crashed" late Thursday, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said.

"At this moment we do not know exactly whether it was owned by the Russian or Ukrainian army," added Plenkovic who spoke to Croatian reporters in Versailles where he is attending a European Union summit.

The drone entered Croatia's airspace from Hungary, the prime minister said.

He cited Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as saying it had entered Hungary from Romania, Plenkovic added.

All three countries are Nato members.

Local media earlier on Friday quoted military aviation experts as saying the device could have been a Soviet-era Tu-141 reconnaissance drone used by Ukraine.

Plenkovic added the cause of the incident had not yet been determined.

Zagreb also contacted Kyiv to ask whether it had any information on the drone that crashed around 11pm on Thursday (6am on Friday, Singapore time).

Croatia's chief of defence, Admiral Robert Hranj, labelled it a "pretty serious incident" and said Zagreb was discussing the incident with Nato.

A Nato official told AFP that the military alliance's "integrated air and missile defence tracked the flight path of an object which subsequently crashed in Zagreb".

Croatia has announced it is investigating the incident, the official said.