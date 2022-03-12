Ukraine says expects new wave of Russian attacks on besieged cities as Russia presses offensive

LVIV, UKRAINE (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, NYTIMES) - Ukraine expects a new wave of attacks on the Kyiv, Kharkiv and Donbass regions after a slowdown in Russia’s offensive, Mr Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the Ukrainian President’s chief of staff, said on Saturday (March 12).

Air-raid sirens sounded in cities across Ukraine before dawn. In Mykolaiv, a port city of about 500,000 residents near the Black Sea, residents awoke to the sounds of a fierce battle between Russian forces and Ukrainians defending the city.

Hours earlier, Russian shelling there hit several civilian targets, including a cancer hospital, and sent residents fleeing into bomb shelters.

The early morning fight was concentrated in the north of the city, said Colonel Sviatoslav Stetsenko of the Ukrainian army’s 59th Brigade, who was stationed near the front lines.

The Russian military continues to target sites around Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

Battles continued in Irpin, about 20 kilometres north-west of Kyiv, and near the airport at Hostomel.

Russian troops are also shelling towns northeast of Kyiv.

Tass reported that Russia targeted two other sites near Kyiv: the military air base near Vasylkiv to the south-west, and a radar centre at Brovary to the north-east.

The sites were rendered non-operational, Tass reported, citing a Russian military officials. The rocket attacks also hit an ammunition depot, Vasylkiv Mayor Natalia Balasynovych said.

Further afield, Ukrainian officials said Russia shelled residential areas in Chernihiv and dropped bombs on Sumy.

Explosions were reported in Kropyvnytskyi, central Ukraine, where Russian forces targeted an airport, according to preliminary information.

Local authorities in Luhansk, in far eastern Ukraine, said Russia now controls 70 per cent of the region.

Meanwhile, a mosque in the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where 80 civilians were taking shelter, has been shelled by Russian forces, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

“The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders. More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey,” the ministry wrote on its Twitter account.

President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow on Saturday of terrorising the nation in an attempt to break the will of the people, calling the invasion “a war of annihilation”.

Mr Arestovych, the adviser to the presidential chief-of-staff, said Ukraine did not expect Belarus to join the Russian invasion force.