Ukraine says expects new wave of Russian attacks on besieged cities as Russia presses offensive

LVIV, UKRAINE (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, NYTIMES) - Ukraine expects a new wave of attacks on the Kyiv, Kharkiv and Donbass regions after a slowdown in Russia’s offensive, Mr Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the Ukrainian President’s chief of staff, said on Saturday (March 12).
Air-raid sirens sounded in cities across Ukraine before dawn. In Mykolaiv, a port city of about 500,000 residents near the Black Sea, residents awoke to the sounds of a fierce battle between Russian forces and Ukrainians defending the city.
Hours earlier, Russian shelling there hit several civilian targets, including a cancer hospital, and sent residents fleeing into bomb shelters.
The early morning fight was concentrated in the north of the city, said Colonel Sviatoslav Stetsenko of the Ukrainian army’s 59th Brigade, who was stationed near the front lines.
The Russian military continues to target sites around Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.
Battles continued in Irpin, about 20 kilometres north-west of Kyiv, and near the airport at Hostomel.
Russian troops are also shelling towns northeast of Kyiv.
Tass reported that Russia targeted two other sites near Kyiv: the military air base near Vasylkiv to the south-west, and a radar centre at Brovary to the north-east.
The sites were rendered non-operational, Tass reported, citing a Russian military officials. The rocket attacks also hit an ammunition depot, Vasylkiv Mayor Natalia Balasynovych said.
Further afield, Ukrainian officials said Russia shelled residential areas in Chernihiv and dropped bombs on Sumy.
Explosions were reported in Kropyvnytskyi, central Ukraine, where Russian forces targeted an airport, according to preliminary information.
Local authorities in Luhansk, in far eastern Ukraine, said Russia now controls 70 per cent of the region.
Meanwhile, a mosque in the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where 80 civilians were taking shelter, has been shelled by Russian forces, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
“The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders. More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey,” the ministry wrote on its Twitter account.
President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow on Saturday of terrorising the nation in an attempt to break the will of the people, calling the invasion “a war of annihilation”.
Mr Arestovych, the adviser to the presidential chief-of-staff, said Ukraine did not expect Belarus to join the Russian invasion force.
A day earlier, Ukraine had said Belarus could be planning to invade its territory and accused Russia of trying to drag its ally into the war by staging air attacks on Belarus from Ukrainian air space.
Belarus has served as a staging post for Russian troops, missiles and aircraft, both before and after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24, but it has not deployed its own forces in active battle.
Ukraine’s military accused Russian aircraft of firing at Belarusian border villages from Ukrainian air space on Friday to provide an excuse for an offensive.
“This is a PROVOCATION! The goal is to involve the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus in the war with Ukraine!,” Ukraine’s Air Force Command said in an online statement.
The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Air Force Command’s statement.
The alleged attacks took place as Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko was meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, according to Ukraine’s State Centre for Strategic Communications.
The result of this meeting could be an attack by Belarus across Ukraine’s northern border, the centre said in statement.
“According to preliminary data, Belarusian troops may be drawn into an invasion on March 11 at 21.00,” it said. That equates to 3am on Saturday, Singapore time.
Last week, Mr Lukashenko, a close Kremlin ally, said Belarusian armed forces were not taking part and would not take part in what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.
Separately, a senior US defence official said on Friday that Russian forces had launched more than 80 missiles into Ukraine from Belarus.
That represents about 10 per cent of the more than 800 Russian missiles fired into Ukraine since the invasion began, the official said.
Russian troops have fired nearly 400 missiles from inside Ukraine while just under half have been fired from Russia, the official said.