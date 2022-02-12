Protesters defy injunction order, continue to occupy key US-Canada bridge

WINDSOR/WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Protesters opposing Covid-19 pandemic restrictions flouted a court order and emergency rules, continuing to occupy a vital Canada-United States trade corridor early on Saturday (Feb 12), hours after a judge granted an injunction to end the blockade that has crippled North America's well-knit auto industry.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised US President Joe Biden quick action to end the crisis. On Friday, a Canadian judge ordered an end to the four-day-long blockade of the Ambassador Bridge, North America's busiest land border crossing.

The order came into effect at 7pm Eastern Time (0000 GMT), but five hours after the deadline, some 100 protesters waving Canadian flags were milling around the entrance to the bridge that links Windsor, Ontario in Canada and Detroit, Michigan in the US.

While the number of protesters and police dropped as the night progressed, demonstrators continued to block the bridge with trucks and pick-up vans, preventing any flow of traffic in either direction.

Protesters sang the Canadian national anthem at midnight, and some shouted "Freedom!"

Police, who started to gather in a carpark a few blocks away from the protesters, began handing out pamphlets that outlined penalties under Ontario's emergency order, which took effect at midnight.

Mr Trudeau earlier told reporters that no action was off the table.

Companies have diverted cargo to stem losses amid production cuts by companies including Ford.

Superior Court Justice Geoffrey Morawetz on Friday approved the request by auto industry associations and Windsor city authorities hoping to end the protests. Occupying access roads leading to the bridge on Friday, protesters voiced defiance and there was little sign of them backing down.

"Canada is supposed to be a free country," said Ms Liz Vallee, a protester from Chatham, Ontario. "When that freedom is threatened, we must stand up."

Ms Vallee said she and others would stay until all pandemic mandates are lifted.

The "Freedom Convoy" protests, started by Canadian truckers opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers, are also occupying areas outside government buildings in the national capital Ottawa and have blocked two smaller US crossings.

The protests have inspired similar convoys and plans in France, New Zealand, Australia and the US, whose Department of Homeland Security is working to ensure that a "Freedom Convoy" event due in early March in Washington, DC, "does not disrupt lawful trade".

East of Ottawa, people were expected to gather in Fredericton in the province of New Brunswick for a weekend demonstration. Local police said officers were stationed at entrances to the city to ensure traffic can continue. Canada's financial capital Toronto was also bracing for more weekend demonstrations.

US pressure

Adding to calls for action by US officials and business leaders, Mr Biden expressed concerns over auto plant closures and production slowdowns during a phone call with Mr Trudeau, the White House said in a statement.

"The two leaders agreed that the actions of the individuals who are obstructing travel and commerce between our two countries are having significant direct impacts on citizens' lives and livelihoods," the statement said.

"The Prime Minister promised quick action in enforcing the law, and the President thanked him for the steps he and other Canadian authorities are taking to restore the open passage of bridges to the United States," it added.

Mr Trudeau told reporters that he agreed with Mr Biden that the blockades cannot continue. "Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end and it will end," Mr Trudeau said.