Paris deploys police as protest convoy approaches capital

PARIS (AFP) - Thousands of opponents of Covid-19 rules were encamped on the outskirts of Paris early on Saturday (Feb 12) after driving in convoys from across France.

They were intent on entering the city in defiance of a ban by authorities who are determined to prevent any blockade of the capital.

Nearly 7,200 police and gendarmes "are being deployed over the next three days to enforce the ban on vehicle convoys," Paris police headquarters said.

The prefect of the Paris police, Didier Lallement, said they had created a temporary car pound which, together with dozens of tow trucks, "will... put an end to any blockage".

Police showed off their anti-blockage arsenal on Twitter, publishing photographs of loader tractors for the removal of barricades as well as trucks equipped with cranes or water cannon.

Gendarmerie armoured vehicles have also been deployed in the streets of the capital for the first time since the "yellow vest" protests at the end of 2018.

Prime Minister Jean Castex vowed to remain steadfast.

"If they block traffic or if they try to block the capital, we must be very firm about this," he insisted on France 2 television channel on Friday.

Inspired by Canadian truckers paralysing border traffic with the United States, the demonstrators include anti-Covid-19 vaccination activists, but also people angry at fast-rising energy prices.

Hundreds of cars, motorhomes and vans from Lille, Strasbourg, Chateaubourg and elsewhere stopped on Friday evening at the gates of Paris, but a police source said no convoy had entered the capital.

They are demanding a withdrawal of the government's vaccine pass, which is required for access to many public spaces, and more help with their energy bills.

"People need to see us, and to listen to the people who just want to live a normal and free life," said Lisa, a 62-year-old retired health worker who joined a convoy of more than 1,000 vehicles leaving Chateaubourg in the western Brittany region early on Friday.

Like other protesters, Lisa has been active in the "yellow vest" movement that erupted over a fuel tax hike before becoming a platform for other complaints against President Emmanuel Macron.