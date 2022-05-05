Can Europe survive without Russian oil? Nuclear power may be key

HUY (REUTERS) - After a 20-year political battle, Belgium was set to shut its nuclear plants in 2025 but the war in Ukraine and rising energy prices have forced a U-turn - and reignited debate across Europe over the best route to a secure, low-carbon energy future.

Mr Christophe Collignon, mayor of Huy - whose skyline and history are dominated by the Tihange nuclear plant - said most people in the medieval city in eastern Belgium welcomed the decision to extend the ageing reactor's life until 2035.

"Sometimes you have to be more pragmatic and less ideological," said Mr Collignon, who remembers the first plant opening in 1975, adding that everyone in Huy knows someone who works there.

"The question is can we follow the timeline for shutting down? Right now the answer is no," he said, describing the 2025 deadline as too tight to ensure Belgium's energy security.

Belgium's dilemma over how to shift to reliable, green energy sources is being played out across the European Union, as it scrambles to meet a goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 to prevent catastrophic global warming.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the 27-nation bloc has also vowed to cut its use of Russian gas - which makes up about 40 per cent of its supply - by two-thirds this year and to end its reliance on Russia "well before 2030".

Proposals on Wednesday to ban Russian oil imports could further complicate EU energy security as prices are spiking.

The twin goals of cutting back on Russian fossil fuels and reducing emissions are reviving interest in nuclear power across much of Europe.

"It was already hugely ambitious to try and reach net zero goals in an acceptable timeframe and limit global warming. It's a costly endeavour," said Mr Richard Bronze, head of geopolitics at Energy Aspects, a London-based research firm.

"But if you need to move away from Russian energy imports on an even shorter timeline, it makes the whole task harder."

Renewable energy

Belgium's efforts to wean itself off nuclear power date back to 2003, when it voted to phase out nuclear energy in a political win for the Green party, after coming to power for the first time in a coalition government.

Twelve governments later, the goal still has not been met.

Ironically, it was the Green party's Tinne Van der Straeten who, as energy minister, announced in March the decision to delay Belgium's nuclear exit.

"The world had changed," Green party spokesman Baptiste Erpicum told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "Circumstances forced us to change the route but not the destination."