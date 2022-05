LONDON - The European Union (EU) plans to unveil a total ban on Russian oil imports as early as Wednesday (May 4), to be enforced in stages by the end of this year.

The measure, soon to be augmented with restrictions on purchases of Russian natural gas, is designed to "break the Russian war machine" currently fighting against Ukraine, as Mr Charles Michel, president of the European Council, the body that represents the EU's heads of states and governments, put it.