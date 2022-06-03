Burger King caught in complex legal web, thwarting Russia exit

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - For at least a decade, Burger King's formula for European expansion has relied on a joint-venture partnership, including a master franchisee, to open and operate new locations.

But now, the fast-food chain has a whopper of a problem in Russia. It hasn't been able to exit its partnership or close its roughly 800 franchised locations following Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.

Burger King halted corporate support for its Russia locations in March. Parent company Restaurant Brands International (RBI), which was formed in 2014 when Burger King merged with Tim Hortons, said on March 17 that it was trying to sell its stake in the joint venture.

However, current sanctions by western countries against Russia sharply limit the pool of possible buyers, one person familiar with the matter said. Reuters could not determine the status of any negotiations.

Part of the problem, lawyers said this week, is the complexity of its joint-venture-style master franchise agreement, which allows Burger King to profit from sales of Whopper burgers without the risk of using its own capital.

Unlike rival McDonald's, which owns the vast majority of its Russia locations, and which plans to sell them to an existing franchisee, Burger King's Toronto-based parent doesn't own any of its own restaurants in Russia.

"There's just a really complex contractual and legal atmosphere right now that's giving franchisees and franchisors in Russia no good option," said Ms Liz Dillon, a partner at Lathrop GPM in Minneapolis.

According to a March 17 open letter to employees from RBI international president David Shear, RBI holds a 15 per cent stake in Burger King Russia, its Russia joint venture.

Additional partners are Russia's state-owned bank VTB, which has been sanctioned by the United States and European Union, and Kyiv-based private equity and asset management firm Investment Capital Ukraine, Mr Shear's letter said.

And Mr Alexander Kolobov, Burger King's master franchisee in Russia, owns 30 per cent of the joint venture.

RBI blamed Mr Kolobov for refusing to shut restaurants, according to Mr Shear's letter. But Mr Kolobov told Reuters at the time that he had never had full operational control and lacked the authority to close restaurants without agreement from all the joint venture partners.

A spokesperson for Mr Kolobov said via e-mail that he declined to comment on whether he was in talks to buy RBI's stake in the joint venture.

A franchisor "can't physically or legally stop a franchisee from operating if they wish to do so" in the current situation, said Ms Lee Plave, a franchise attorney at Plave Koch in Virginia.

"The legal remedies that are available take time, and even when you pursue them, you'd still end up in a Russian courtroom to enforce an order, which is an unlikely prospect at this time," she said.