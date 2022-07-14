Breakthrough at Ukraine grain export talks as heavy shelling continues

ISTANBUL/UNITED NATIONS, New York (REUTERS) - Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey hailed progress at talks in Istanbul with Russia expected to resume Black Sea grain exports and ease the risk of starvation faced by millions, but an end to the war remained far off as heavy shelling continued.

Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said an agreement would be signed next week. He said Ankara will ensure the safety of shipments in transit and the parties will jointly check grain cargoes in ports. But UN chief Antonio Guterres said more work was needed before a deal was signed.

"We have seen a critical step forward," Guterres told reporters in New York. "We still need a lot of goodwill and commitments by all parties," he said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared optimistic in late-night comments: "The Ukrainian delegation has reported to me that there is progress. In the coming days we will agree on the details with the UN Secretary General."

Turkey and Ukraine said a joint coordination centre with Russia and the United Nations would be set up.

"Its task will be to carry out general monitoring and coordination of safe navigation in the Black Sea," Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak said on Twitter.

Russia did not immediately offer comment.

Apart from being major global wheat suppliers, Russia is also a large fertiliser exporter and Ukraine a significant producer of corn and sunflower oil.

Clinching a deal to unblock exports is seen as vital for food security, notably among developing nations, and for stabilising markets.

But Guterres warned there was still "a long way to go" before there would be peace talks to end the war.

Several Ukrainian cities have reported heavy Russian shelling and, while not linking a grain deal to progress in talks to end the war, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was earlier downbeat on prospects for peace.

Ukrainian officials said there had been sustained Russian shelling across Donetsk province, which Moscow aims to capture to complete its seizure of the industrialised Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

Russian state news agency TASS on Wednesday quoted a separatist official, Vitaly Kiselyov, as saying Russian and proxy forces had entered the town of Siversk in Donetsk province and could take it in a couple of days.