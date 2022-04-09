Global 'Stand Up For Ukraine' pledging event raises $15b

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (onscreen) spoke at the meeting in Poland. PHOTO: AFP
WARSAW (AFP) - A global pledging event for Ukrainian refugees called "Stand Up For Ukraine" has raised €10.1 billion (S$15 billion), European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in Warsaw on Saturday (April 9).

"The Stand Up For Ukraine campaign has raised €9.1 billion for people fleeing bombs, inside and outside Ukraine, with an additional billion pledged by EBRD (the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development)," von der Leyen said.

The event convened by the EU and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought to raise money for internally displaced people in Ukraine and refugees from the war-ravaged country, organisers said.

Artists including Elton John, Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox and Chris Rock joined the campaign, alongside global leaders pledging for their countries.

More than 4.4 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb 24.

Most of them have headed to EU countries including neighbouring Poland which has taken in more than 2.5 million refugees so far.

Von der Leyen hailed the income from the event as "fantastic" at a meeting in Warsaw on Saturday.

In a statement, she promised that "more will come".

"The solidarity of countries, companies and people worldwide offers some light in this dark hour," von der Leyen added.

"And once the bombs have stopped falling, we will help the people of Ukraine rebuild their country. We will continue to Stand Up For Ukraine."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (onscreen, left) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (onscreen, right) take part in the Stand Up For Ukraine event in Poland. PHOTO: REUTERS
The Warsaw meeting was also addressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Ukrainian courage has already united the whole democratic world," he said, in a video message, calling on the West to slap more sanctions on Russian banks and stop buying Russian oil.

