3.8 million people flee Ukraine: UN

GENEVA (AFP) - More than 3.8 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion a month ago, UN figures showed on Sunday (March 27), but the flow of refugees has slowed down markedly.

The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, said 3,821,049 Ukrainians had fled the country - an increase of 48,450 from Saturday's figures.

Around 90 per cent of them are women and children, it added.

Of those who have left, 2.2 million have fled for neighbouring Poland, while more than half a million have made it to Romania. Nearly 300,000 have gone to Russia.

Before the crisis began a month ago, European Union member Poland was home to around 1.5 million Ukrainians.

In total, more than 10 million people - over a quarter of the population in regions under government control before the Feb 24 invasion - are now thought to have fled their homes, including nearly 6.5 million who are internally displaced.

Ukraine's refugee crisis is Europe's worst since World War II.

The UN children's agency, Unicef, said on Thursday that 4.3 million children - more than half of Ukraine's estimated 7.5-million child population - had been forced to leave their homes.

It puts the number of those children who have become refugees at about 1.5 million. Another 2.5 million are displaced inside their war-ravaged country, it said.

The number leaving daily has fallen well below 100,000 per day, and even 50,000 in recent days, even as living conditions in Ukraine worsen.

The figures do not include citizens of neighbouring states who have left Ukraine to return home.

Here is a breakdown of which neighbouring countries Ukrainian refugees have headed to, as at Sunday afternoon. Russia's figure relates to end Tuesday:

Poland

Six out of 10 Ukrainian refugees - 2,267,103 so far - have crossed into Poland, according to UNHCR.

Many people who cross into Ukraine's immediate western neighbours continue on to other states in Europe's Schengen open-borders zone.

Many are also going in the opposite direction. Border guards said earlier in the week that about 274,000 people have left Poland for Ukraine since the war began.

Romania

About 586,942 Ukrainians have entered EU member state Romania, including a large number who have crossed over from Moldova, wedged between Romania and Ukraine.

The vast majority are thought to have gone on to other countries.