From palace to prison: Brazil's ex-president Lula in dates

Pictures of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are seen inside community radio, in Caetes, Brazil.
Pictures of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are seen inside community radio, in Caetes, Brazil.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

SAO PAULO (AFP) - Brazil's ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, better known as Lula, was Friday (Aug 31) dealt a blow by an electoral court that barred him from running in October's presidential election.

The 72-year-old has been leading polls in Latin America's largest economy despite being his incarceration for corruption.

Here is a list of key dates in the life of one of the world's most popular politicians.

- Oct 27, 1945: Lula is born to a poor farming family in Brazil's northeast. His family moves when he is seven to the state of Sao Paulo to escape hunger.

- 1975: He becomes president of the metal workers' union, having worked in that sector since the age of 14.

- 1978-80: At the height of the military dictatorship, Lula leads major strikes in the industrial suburbs and is jailed for a month for his role.

- 1980: Lula co-founds the leftist Workers' Party (PT) and goes on to take part in the creation, in 1983, of the Unified Workers' Central (CUT), which becomes Brazil's largest trade union federation.

- 1986: He is elected to Congress.

First leftist president

- 2003: Lula becomes Brazil's first leftist president after winning election in the previous year. He is re-elected in 2006 for a term ending in 2010.

- 2016: The Supreme Court blocks his appointment as chief of staff to President Dilma Rousseff, his handpicked successor. She is then impeached in August after allegations of financial wrongdoing.

- July 2017: Lula is found guilty of receiving a bribe from a Brazilian construction company in return for contracts with state oil giant Petrobras. He is sentenced to nine and a half years behind bars.

- January 2018: He loses an appeal and his sentence is increased to 12 years and one month.

- April 5, 2018: After losing an appeal to delay the start of his sentence, Lula is ordered to turn himself in within 24 hours. He defies the order but later agrees to comply.

- April 7, 2018: Shortly before midnight, Lula becomes an inmate at the federal police headquarters in Curitiba.

- Aug 15, 2018: Lula's Workers' Party officially registers his presidential candidacy.

- Aug 31, 2018: A majority of Brazil's electoral court bars Lula from running in October's election.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Learning meaningful life lessons at JCU
Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!