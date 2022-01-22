How SMS phishing scams have affected OCBC customers and put text messaging security in focus

SINGAPORE - Dec 28 is not a day that housewife Siti Raudhah Mohd Ali, 33, remembers fondly. The mother of seven lost about $100,000 to scammers within minutes that day after she fell for a bogus SMS that had spoofed OCBC Bank as the sender.

Most of the money was meant for her children's expenses.

"It was like the whole world just crashed on me. I felt helpless inside," she said, recounting how she received multiple notifications of the fraudulent transfers on her phone.

She is one of nearly 470 OCBC customers who lost at least $8.5 million last month to SMS phishing scams. Over the Christmas weekend alone, 186 customers lost about $2.7 million, the bank said.

Madam Siti was so traumatised by the incident that, for a few days after that, she had difficulty going about her daily activities. She also suffered from gastric pain, likely due to the stress from the situation.

While OCBC eventually paid her back the amount she lost, much to her relief, she is still affected by the events of Dec 28 and is seeking help from a therapist.

Victims who contacted The Straits Times said they lost amounts ranging from about $3,000 to $500,000, which for some amounted to their entire life savings built up over the years for their families.

Some victims claimed that it took so long - 20 minutes or more in some cases - to get through to a person via OCBC's hotline that, by the time the bank was able to take action, the scammers had already siphoned much of their funds.

In desperation, one customer rushed down to a physical bank branch to try and stop the scammers but was too late, according to one account.

Amid more customers coming forward in the new year to share how the scams affected them, and more questions being raised about how safe digital banking is, OCBC and the authorities moved in quick succession last week to address the issue.

On Monday (Jan 17), the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) urged more businesses to sign up with an anti-SMS spoofing registry, which allows organisations to register SMS sender names they wish to protect from misuse.

The registry was launched as a pilot scheme in August last year with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

MAS also said on Monday that it would consider the appropriate supervisory actions after OCBC conducted a thorough probe into the scams.

On Wednesday, OCBC said all affected customers would get full goodwill payments for the funds they lost.