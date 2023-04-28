Stem the scams: Beware the bots to avoid being distraught

What you can do to protect yourself

So how do you stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated scammers – AI-enabled or otherwise?

Take proactive steps at the user, device and network levels, says local telco Singtel. Their Broadband Protect service, for example, automatically identifies and blocks malicious webpages, shielding any devices that are connected to their home Wi-Fi network.

For Singtel mobile customers, their Scam Call Protect blocks scam calls and text messages before these reach users. It currently blocks about 30 million scam calls and 20 million scam messages on average each month. This service is provided free with no sign-up required.

At the launch of Broadband Protect in February, Ms Anna Yip, chief executive officer of Singtel’s Singapore consumer business, said: “We are a key part of Singapore’s scam-fighting community, and are committed to delivering a secure network, and playing our role to develop new cybersecurity tools and strategies to protect our clients, so that they can enjoy the best that technology has to offer with peace of mind.”

In January, the National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC) launched the ACT anti-scam awareness campaign that outlines three actions for the public: Add security features, Check for signs, and Tell the authorities and others about the scam.

People should add security features such as two-factor authentication for their personal accounts, and set transaction limits for their internet banking, to limit the loss of funds if they are scammed.

The NCPC adds that asking questions, fact-checking requests for personal information and money transfers, and verifying the legitimacy of online listings and reviews are some of the other ways to check for scams.

If an online friend asks for personal or confidential information, or money, for instance, you should contact that friend through other channels such as a phone call to verify the request. Never share sensitive or personal information without verification.

Here’s a checklist to help you fight scams

While scam protection technology is evolving, user awareness and vigilance are key to identifying and deterring scams as a first line of defence. Here’s some advice from the National Crime Prevention Council.

Do not click on web links in unsolicited emails and text messages



on web links in unsolicited emails and text messages Hang up immediately if callers cannot identify themselves properly, and always verify information or requests through official websites, apps or hotlines



if callers cannot identify themselves properly, and always verify information or requests through official websites, apps or hotlines Never share your name, identification number, passport details, banking and credit card details, and other sensitive information to anyone without verification



your name, identification number, passport details, banking and credit card details, and other sensitive information to anyone without verification Remember that no government agencies will ask you for your personal details or bank transfers over the phone or through robocalls (automated voice machines)



that no government agencies will ask you for your personal details or bank transfers over the phone or through robocalls (automated voice machines) When shopping online, look for sellers with good ratings and reviews , and who have been with the site for some time



, and who have been with the site for some time Before making an investment, always check with a licensed financial adviser, and do a thorough check on the company and its representatives using resources such as the Financial Institutions Directory, Register of Representatives, and Investor Alert List, which can be found on the MAS website



with a licensed financial adviser, and do a thorough check on the company and its representatives using resources such as the Financial Institutions Directory, Register of Representatives, and Investor Alert List, which can be found on the MAS website If you encounter a scam, report it by notifying the affected bank, through the National Crime Prevention Council’s ScamShield app, or by filing a police report. Also alert family members and friends

The NCPC’s advice: If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is untrue, and is a scam.

Take the time to slow down to think before responding to requests for money or personal information, and check with trusted others or official sources, says the NCPC.

Non-exclusive threat

Singapore Police Force statistics also show that anyone can fall for a scam, debunking the perception that only the elderly are more likely to be scammed. Seniors aged 60 and above made up just 8.8 per cent of the scam victims last year.

People aged 20 to 39 made up slightly more than half of the victims, at 53.5 per cent, split evenly between those aged 20 to 29 and those from 30 to 39 years old.

Commercial Affairs Department director David Chew said: “The people who are more connected in the digital (world), the people who deal with it day in and day out, and are more comfortable with clicking on links – they are all vulnerable.”

He adds: “We all think that it is the old, the young and the naive. But lawyers, doctors and professors (have all fallen prey to scams).

“No one is immune to scams. The thought that ‘it will not happen to me’ – that is the greatest challenge.”

This was produced in partnership with Singtel