Case warns against scam on WhatsApp which promises $13 for completing fake survey

SINGAPORE - The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) has warned the public of a new scam involving a fake survey sent via WhatsApp by scammers impersonating Case officers.

In a statement, Case executive director Lee Siow Hwee said the association has received three reports about such text messages from the public on Wednesday.

In these text messages, scammers invited recipients to participate in a fake survey intended to improve consumers’ online shopping experience.

Participants were asked a series of questions relating to their profile and shopping preferences.

They were also promised a monetary reward of $13 upon completion of the survey.

The text messages originated from foreign phone numbers such as +1(708)321-1125 and +1(334)408-1437 and +1(507)416-4598.

Ms Lee said Case has reported the matter to the police.

Members of the public who receive similar messages may give their feedback to Case at 9795-8397.

They may also get scam-related advice from Scam Alert (scamalert.sg) or call its helpline at 1800-722-6688.

Legitimate annual surveys commissioned by Case, the name of the appointed vendor and the time period of the survey will be announced on its website (case.org.sg), Ms Lee said.

She added: “All interviewers will produce a letter of authorisation and their identification when they conduct the surveys. The surveys are conducted in-person and not via text messages.”

Members of the public may verify the authenticity of these surveys by visiting Case’s website or contacting Case via its hotline.