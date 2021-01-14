Singapore's fourth telco TPG targets heavy data users with $18 for 80GB SIM-only plan

SINGAPORE - Singapore's fourth telco TPG Telecom launched a SIM-only plan targeted at heavy data users on Thursday (Jan 14), that at $18 for 80GB is the most value-for-money of its kind in the market currently.

The mobile data offered under TPG's monthly plan is at 4G speeds. This is in comparison with "unlimited" data plans, which are the cheapest on paper but throttle surfing speeds once users exceed a daily or monthly threshold, such as 4GB per day or 30GB per month.

The plan also includes 500 minutes of local outgoing calls and 300 minutes of international direct dialling (IDD) to 21 countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh and China.

"We constantly challenge ourselves to provide the best value to our customers," said TPG Singapore chief executive officer Richard Tan, noting that overseas travel will continue to be limited in the near future.

"Given the growing demand for data, we decided to launch this $18 for 80GB SIM-only plan as our way of providing our customers more affordable options to stay in touch with their loved ones overseas, especially with Chinese New Year around the corner."

The data amount is big enough to enable users to watch 20 to 25 movies in high definition.

The new plan includes free 2GB roaming data to selected countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan and Thailand. TPG previously offered its users free unlimited roaming data in Malaysia and Indonesia in 2019, when the company's free trial service was still ongoing.

TPG rolled out commercial services last April, some four years after it secured the licence to become Singapore's fourth telco in 2016.

That same month, TPG missed out on the rights to build Singapore's two nationwide 5G networks, although the telco is still allowed to operate smaller 5G networks that provide spot coverage using airwaves that are in abundance.

The rights were won by Singtel and a joint venture between StarHub and M1.

Asked for an update on the telco's network coverage, Mr Tan said TPG consistently meets the Infocomm Media Development Authority's in-building coverage audits.

"We already have full outdoor coverage and have recently achieved full coverage for road tunnels (last year). Rail tunnel coverage retrofitting works are currently ongoing," he added.

TPG also announced that it had appointed popular getai singer Wang Lei as its brand ambassador. Mr Wang will front TPG's upcoming marketing campaigns across print and digital platforms in 2021.