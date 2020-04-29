Singtel, joint StarHub-M1 venture win licences to build two nationwide 5G networks

SINGAPORE - More than half of Singapore will have 5G mobile network coverage by end-2022 for applications such as cloud gaming and driverless car navigation, after Singtel and a joint venture between StarHub and M1 won the rights to build the Republic's two nationwide networks.

Singapore's four telcos - Singtel, StarHub, M1 and TPG - will also be allowed to operate smaller 5G networks that provide spot coverage using airwaves that are in abundance.

Nationwide coverage is limited to only two networks because of the scarcity of certain 5G airwaves for islandwide reach. Also, nationwide reach is possible only from next year, when the far-reaching 3.5GHz airwaves currently used for satellite communications by countries such as Malaysia become available.

Sector regulator the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) made its decision after considering detailed business proposals, which have not been disclosed, from the four telcos.

Singapore's largest telco Singtel and newcomer TPG Telecom submitted solo bids, while StarHub teamed up with M1 in a joint bid by the close of the IMDA's submission deadline in February.

During a press briefing on Wednesday (April 29), Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran said that 5G networks are an important investment in Singapore's digital infrastructure.

"It has become very apparent how important digital infrastucture is, and the kind of resilience and flexibility it affords us, especially in situations like what we are in right now," he said, referring to the current Covid-19 outbreak which led to a partial lockdown.

The winning bidders are also on track to provide nationwide 5G coverage built with the most advanced technologies - called "standalone" 5G technologies - by end-2025, he said.

Proposals were assessed based on telcos' ability to meet baseline regulatory requirements, such as ensuring half the island has 5G coverage by end-2022, and having the financial capability to do so.

They were also assessed on cyber security and network resilience, including whether operators have minimised the risks from dependence on a single telecoms equipment vendor.

The smaller 5G networks use shorter-range millimetre airwaves that are in abundance here; these networks can be rolled out as early as this year.

5G technology promises surfing speeds 20 times faster than those offered by 4G networks, and the ability to connect 1,000 times as many devices.

A full-fledged 5G network will also be able to support critical applications, such as driverless car navigation and remote surgery, which requires a constant connection without lag.