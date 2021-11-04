Table tennis: Izaac Quek, 15, wins second youth title in Hungary

SINGAPORE - Rising table tennis player Izaac Quek smashed his way to his second title in consecutive weeks, this time in an older age group, as he won the World Table Tennis Youth Contender Szombathely Under-19 boys' singles title on Wednesday (Oct 3) against a rival three years older than him.

Despite being ranked 64th in the U-19 boys' world rankings, the 15-year-old Singaporean topped off his seven-match winning run by beating Czech Republic's world No. 25 Adam Stalzer 3-2 (6-11, 11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9) in Hungary.

On Tuesday, he was narrowly ousted 3-2 (11-6, 5-11, 11-5, 6-11, 11-8) in the U-17 boys' semi-final by another Czech Simon Belik.

This victory comes after Izaac captured the U-15 boys' singles crown after beating Nigeria's Usman Ishola Okanlawon at the WTT Youth Contender Lignano in Italy last week.

Meanwhile in Slovakia, Izaac's compatriots Zhou Jingyi and Ser Lin Qian also posted creditable results at the WTT Youth Contender Senec.

Jingyi, 16, made both the U-19 and U-17 girls' finals but lost to Australia's Liu Yangzi 3-0 (13-11, 11-6, 11-5) and India's Yashaswini Deepak Ghorpade 3-2 (11-7, 8-11, 11-6, 10-12, 11-8) respectively.

Lin Qian, 15, was also a losing finalist in the U-15 girls' event, which India's Suhana Saini won 3-0 (12-10, 11-7, 11-9). Last week in Italy, the Singaporean won the U-15 girls' title after beating Ireland's Sophie Earley.