Table tennis: Singapore's Izaac Quek wins boys' Under-15 title in Italy

SINGAPORE - Izaac Quek captured the Under-15 boys' singles crown at the World Table Tennis Youth Contender Lignano in Italy on Tuesday (Oct 26) after beating Nigeria's Usman Ishola Okanlawon 3-1 (11-5, 13-15, 11-3, 11-3).

The 15-year-old Singaporean had swept his opponents 3-0 in all of the event's six previous matches. He also played in the U-17 boys' event and made it to the top 16.

In April, he became the first Singaporean to top the U-15 boys' world ranking list, and is ninth in the latest edition.

Izaac's last title came in February 2020, when he won the U-15 boys' singles title without conceding a single game at the International Table Tennis Federation's Swedish Junior and Cadet Open, before the global sporting calendar was disrupted by the pandemic.