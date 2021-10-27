Table tennis: Singapore's Izaac Quek wins boys' Under-15 title in Italy

Izaac Quek had swept his opponents 3-0 in all of the event's six previous matches.
Izaac Quek had swept his opponents 3-0 in all of the event's six previous matches.PHOTO: SINGAPORE TABLE TENNIS ASSOCIATION
  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - Izaac Quek captured the Under-15 boys' singles crown at the World Table Tennis Youth Contender Lignano in Italy on Tuesday (Oct 26) after beating Nigeria's Usman Ishola Okanlawon 3-1 (11-5, 13-15, 11-3, 11-3).

The 15-year-old Singaporean had swept his opponents 3-0 in all of the event's six previous matches. He also played in the U-17 boys' event and made it to the top 16.

In April, he became the first Singaporean to top the U-15 boys' world ranking list, and is ninth in the latest edition.

Izaac's last title came in February 2020, when he won the U-15 boys' singles title without conceding a single game at the International Table Tennis Federation's Swedish Junior and Cadet Open, before the global sporting calendar was disrupted by the pandemic.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 